• Terre Haute Beta Sigma Phi sorority annual summer picnic will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Family Center, 2322 N. 13½ St. Take a salad, vegetable or dessert to share.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. Call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
• U.S. Daughters of 1812, Julia Martin Lambert Chapter, will have a summer meeting and no-host luncheon for current and prospective members at noon Aug. 14 in MCL Restaurant at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. The group is open to women age 18 or older, and who are descended from an ancestor who rendered civil, military or naval service between 1784 and 1815. Call and leave a message at 406-740-0077.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. Visit nomadyarnshop.com.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
