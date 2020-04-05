• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
Groups and Gatherings: April 5, 2020
- Tribune-Star
