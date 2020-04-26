Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• An Artist Café digital meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday via the Zoom video chat app. This will be an opportunity to share what people have been working on with each other and get feedback from fellow artists. Participants can also discuss what has been working for them during these trying times and what has been most challenging. To join, email andres@swope.org.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
