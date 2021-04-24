Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Beta Sigma Phi sorority will celebrate its 90th anniversary on Tuesday with a dinner in the MCL banquet room at The Meadows shopping center. Members receiving rituals will be Annie Conley, Jeanette Yatsko, Edie Wittenmyer, Nancy Buck, Pat Chrisman, Helga Phillips and Peggy Osmon. Chapter presidents for 2021-22 will be installed. Two college scholarships will be awarded.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. For details, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact president Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
