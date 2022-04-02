Editor's note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Woman's Department Club: Board meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday, Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale, with speaker Brian Dyer of Hometown Bank on investments. Field trip to Cox Plant Farm 10 a.m. Friday; leave Meijer parking lot, 5600 New Margaret Drive; lunch follows at Almost Home; for reservations, call 812-466-6102. Sixty-third annual Junior Department Cotillion at 6:30 p.m. April 9 at O’Shaughnessy Hall, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hors d’oeuvres 5:30 p.m.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. For more information, call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 membership plus $5 per class, 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, all skill levels, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
