Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County featured on Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20 Outdoor Adventures list

Visit Indiana’s next #The20IN20 list reveals the top outdoor adventure stops in the Hoosier State, perfect for social distancing. The list includes Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County.
“Travel is permitted, and outdoor experiences are great for mental and physical health, but it is still best to practice social distancing as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “Please take precautions, plan ahead, and follow CDC and local guidelines while on your outdoor adventure in the Hoosier State.”
Griffin Bike Park at 10700 Bono Road near Fowler Park in Terre Haute began as a Bicentennial Legacy Project by Gene and Donna Griffin. The premiere 2-plus mile stacked loop trail system includes two multi-use core trails and beginner, intermediate and advanced bike-specific trail networks. Last year, they opened the Warrior Trail, an accessible path, named in honor of their son, Sgt. Dale Griffin. Unfortunately, Sgt. Griffin paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2009.
Along the south shore of Lake Michigan, visitors will find one of Indiana’s natural wonders, the Indiana Dunes. Those looking for a challenge, need look no further than The 3 Dune Challenge. The hike takes includes three of the tallest dunes on the southern shore of Lake Michigan: Mt. Jackson, Mt. Holden and Mt. Tom. If hikers conquer the challenge, they can stop by the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center (opens June 14) to buy a shirt and pick up a free commemorative sticker or decal and postcards.
The Pete Dye Golf Trail is a one-of-a-kind collection of golf courses, visitors will only find in Indiana. Dye is considered in many circles to be the most influential golf course architect of the last five decades. While best known for epic designs like the TPC at Sawgrass, Dye honed his craft in Indiana. He is considered a true golf icon.
“Golf tourism is $70 billion industry in the U.S., and this trail puts Indiana on the map,” said Misty Weisensteiner. “Along with golf, our state parks and nature preserves are top notch and have offer several activities, like hiking, biking, climbing and birding.”
These 20 spots offer an incredible outdoor adventure in the Hoosier state. Visit Indiana will reveal 20 lists of 20 must-see, must-do Indiana experiences, one at a time.
When visiting a destination from any of the lists, post photos on Instagram with #The20IN20 for a chance to win a giveaway. Twenty winners will be randomly drawn every other month. Winners will receive one of the following custom items: beanie cap, golf umbrella, beach towel or stadium blanket.
Plan a 2020 adventure by completing at least 20 of the 400 must-see Indiana experiences.
Visit https://visitindiana.com/2020 to find out more about The 20 IN 20.
