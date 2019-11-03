GriefShare in Terre Haute will host the seminar, “Surviving the Holidays,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in World Gospel Church at 900 Gardendale Road.
The seminar includes a professional video and a group discussion with opportunity to interact with others who have experienced a recent loss.
A light continental breakfast will be available. There is no cost to attend but advance registration must be made by Monday.
GriefShare is a nondenominational support group using biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics.
To register for the seminar or for more details, call program coordinator Ray Rickert at 812-243-4321 or the church at 812-877-2075, ext. 20.
