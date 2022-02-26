Greg Bell and 'The Longest Leap'

In his autobiography The Longest Leap, Terre Haute’s Greg Bell reveals his life story including his most triumphant victories, his sources of empowerment and his wisdom of overcoming obstacles.
Many great books can be found among the shelves of the archives at the Vigo County History Center. We are fortunate to be given these rare and often out-of-print versions that record the lives of such notable figures in our local history. This week’s Historical Treasure, “The Longest Leap” was written by Bell.
Born the seventh child to one of the only African American families in Pimento, young Bell was raised during the hardest days of the Great Depression. When he was a young boy, a fire engulfed the family home and until he was twelve years old, Bell slept in what had been the old chicken coop.
Despite his circumstances, Bell excelled in his athletic ability. Another lifelong skill of his began when an uncle gave him his first poetry book, a complete works of Paul Laurence Dunbar, which he began to memorize. He was infatuated with these poems and they would form the bedrock of his lifelong passion for reading and writing poetry.
Later, the family moved into a small home outside of the city limits just North of Twelve Points where Lost Creek cuts through town. Here, Bell spent his teenage years working odd jobs including his first paid job at a grocery store.
But the most life changing event for Bell at this time would be joining the track team at Garfield High School. He already knew he was among the fastest of his age group, but it was here he would be introduced to the event which would garner him everlasting fame: long jump. Upon his first attempt, Bell beat the school record.
In Bell’s book, he tells how he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. It was here that he returned to athletics when he won the long jump competition at the 1953 European Championship for the U.S. Armed Forces.
After the war family dentist, William G. Bannon, was shocked to find Bell was not enrolled in college. He urged him to enroll at Indiana University. It was the faith of this mentor that Bell would credit among the primary reasons for his life’s success over half a century later. At Indiana University, Bell initially felt overwhelmed with responsibility but through hard work, made the Dean’s list.
At 1956 Olympic Summer Games in Melbourne, Australia, Bell achieved eternal glory when he won the gold medal in the long jump.
His is a story of inspiration to the ambitious and a call to action for those with the ability to inspire. This sentiment is best expressed in Bell’s endlessly brilliant poem, I Believe in You.
“And you know you owe the thanks for these dreams of yours come true — To the faith of all the people who said ‘I believe in you.’ “
