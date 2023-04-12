The Greenlight Art Festival will host its fifth annual event in September in Greencastle. Artists interested in participating are invited to register.
The art show and sale is open to artists who work in 2D and 3D mediums such as ceramics, painting, photography, drawing, glass, jewelry, digital art, metal art and woodworking. There will also be space available for Hoosier artisans specializing in handcrafted candles, soaps, signs and more.
The event is free to artists, but they must register due to limited space.
To secure a booth space, persons may contact Heather Milbourn with Putnam County Comprehensive Services at 765-721-0224 or email at communityrelations.pccs@gmail.com.
The event, hosted by the Putnam County Comprehensive Services, will be in conjunction with September First Friday and the Greencastle Farmers Market from 5 p.m. to dusk Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2.
