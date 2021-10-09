A Grassland Management Workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
This workshop will interest persons with USDA Conservation Reserve Program fields or other native warm-season grasses on their property; or those interested in prescribed fire and other grassland management tools for quail and other wildlife management.
Topics include CRP and Mid-Contract Management options, including herbicide, interseeding and disking, as well as prescribed fire planning, safety, equipment and a tallgrass prairie demonstration burn (weather permitting) at Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute.
Registration is $5 per person (includes lunch) and is payable at the door. Social distancing is encouraged, space is limited, and advance registration is requested by Oct. 13. To register contact the Vermillion County Extension office at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu.
Other workshop sponsors are Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Prescribed Fire Council and Ouabache Land Conservancy.
For more details contact Phil Cox, Purdue Extension-Vermillion County, at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu/; or Tabby Flinn, Purdue Extension-Vigo County, at 765-462-3371 or carroll@purdue.edu/.
