Communities can apply for funding through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Community Hunting Access Program through March 31.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and to help alleviate human/deer conflicts. The program provides participating organizations with financial and technical assistance to administer hunting programs in their communities. In a broader sense, CHAP provides a practical and economical method for reducing deer numbers and balancing ecological and societal needs through regulated deer hunting.
Parks, homeowners associations, and other land-managing entities are eligible to apply for CHAP. Successful applicants will be awarded financial assistance to help them manage a deer hunt during the regulated 2021-22 deer hunting season. New this year, CHAP recipients will be required to provide a 25% acreage match for the total acres they offer for deer hunting opportunities, that is, CHAP will provide a dollar amount per acre for up to 75% of the acres identified on an application. Total financial assistance per participating partner is capped at a maximum of $25,000.
CHAP allows for community partner oversight and the flexibility to determine when and where managed hunts occur. Visit on.IN.gov/dnrchap for an application.
