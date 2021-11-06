Good Rockin’ Tonight will open at 7 p.m. today in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
“Exciting live shows, musical accuracy and a love for the music has made Good Rockin’ Tonight the best 1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll tribute in Tennessee,” states the venue news release.
GRT covers music by Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochrane and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Patrons can expect GRT to live up to their performance expectations with authentic ballads, the “Duck walk,” fiery piano, thumping upright bass and an exciting backbeat, states the release.
Good Rockin’ Tonight will take you back to a time of sock hops, classy cars, poodle skirts and American Bandstand.
Reserved tickets are $22; general admission, $17. Call 812-299-8521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.