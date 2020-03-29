Goals, pride and achievements

Raghav Bakshi at Honey Creek Middle School recently scored very well and qualified for the Geography Bee which was scheduled to take place in March at Indianapolis.
Lakeview College of Nursing at Danville, Illinois recently recognized students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program. Students include Bridgette Montgomery of Robinson, who attends Lakeview’s Charleston Campus. More than 30 students from Lakeview’s Charleston and Danville Campuses participated in the event at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
The Honey Creek Middle School Science Fair was Feb. 13. A total of 78 students participated in the areas of Life Science, Behavioral Science, and Physical Science. In the Life Science division, overall first place went to Jayne McCormack and the runner-up was Courtney Powell. In the Behavioral Science division, overall first place went to Zander Tracy and the runner up was Arya Odhayamangalam. In the Physical Science division, the partner project of Jake Reid and Ethan. He took top honors, with Benjamin Sellers as runner up.
Millikin University at Decatur, Illinois recently announced undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. The students include Brigette Belt of Casey; Charli Cunningham and Julia Seaman, Marshall, Illinois; Chloe Hayes of Brazil, Indiana; Mackenzie Martin, Paris; Elizabeth Reider, Oblong; and Devon Sherrill, West Union.
Umang T. Desai, a resident of Terre Haute, was recently named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the fall semester. Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.
Anna Tilstra-Smith of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Tilstra-Smith is in the biomedical engineering program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Abigail Monken of Casey, Illinois was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University at Bloomington. Monken is a junior majoring in marketing. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Both the Jazz Band and Glee Club at Honey Creek Middle School received GOLD ratings at the ISSMA Jazz Festival first weekend in March.
Riverton Parke Senior Robin Mathas was recently named a First Generation Hope Scholar by The Salvation Army, Indiana Division. Mathas received the Beth Petrie Scholarship for $2,000. Recipients of these scholarships are the first in their families to attend college. Mathas said he plans to attend Indiana State University and major in elementary education.
Honey Creek congratulates its March Character Award winners representing the character trait of sportsmanship, or behaving in a fair and reasonable way, especially during competition: Owen Chapman, Braeden Chastain, Breena Ireland, Taylor Mackey, Tyler Swan and Kendal Teepe.
Cheyenne Flood of Terre Haute has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
