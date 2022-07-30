Chloe Hayes of Brazil is among the undergraduates who were named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for spring 2022.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
III
The Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois has announced the winners of its first-ever EMT-Basic scholarships.
Each recipient received a $850 scholarship to cover the cost of this fall’s Emergency Medical Technician certification course at Horizon Health. The scholarship winners are:
Isabelle Maurer, of Marshall, who hopes to use the certification to work for Horizon Health Emergency Medical Services.
Rowdey Mullenix, of Redmon, who plans to pursue a career in the medical field as a first responder.
III
FIRST Indiana Robotics announced the Student Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 school year, which included a Vigo County student. The FIRST Indiana Robotics Student Board of Directors is selected from applicants going into 10th, 11th, or 12th grade from either the FIRST Tech Challenge or FIRST Robotics Competition programs.
Trevor Langley who participated on the Vigo County FIRST team was named vice president of FIRST Robotics Competition.
The students on the board serve for the school year and represent the students in FIRST to the FIRST Indiana Robotics Board of Directors. They also work on several projects during the year that includes advocacy with the state legislature for increased access for Hoosier children to STEM mentoring programs, mental health awareness for teens, and other projects the student board feel aligns with the strategic plan of FIRST.
III
Andrea Ruth of Marshall, Illinois, was named to Montclair State University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Ruth is a psychology major. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
