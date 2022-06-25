Goals, Pride and Achievements

Cedarville University recently announced its Dean’s List for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Emma Beachy of Rosedale
• Ethan Beachy of Rosedale
• Micah Beachy of Rosedale
• Austin Shepard of Terre Haute
Maci Easton of West Terre Haute was awarded the John R. and Aline B. Emens Leadership Scholarship from Ball State University. Although the amount varies, the value has been approximately one-half the amount of in-state tuition. Easton will be majoring in nursing.
Gabriela Campbell of Rosedale will receive a $5,000 scholarship from Duke Energy to help pay for her post-high school education.
Campbell, a senior at Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School, is one of five Indiana high school students selected as part of the 2022 Duke Energy Scholars Program. This fall, she will attend Butler University to study biomedical engineering. Her parents are James and Heather Campbell.
