n McKenzie Pirtle of Sullivan has graduated from McKendree University at Lebanon, Illinois, with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
n University of the Cumberlands at Williamsburg, Ky., wishes to congratulate Scott Crays of Brazil on completing his associate of applied science in Human Services this spring.
n Tucker Bruinsma of Terre Haute qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53 percent of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
n Two Wabash Valley residents are among more than 700 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8. Kristy Fetz received a bachelor of science in nursing while Kassandra Fetz received a doctorate in pharmacy.
n Robin Vogel of Rockville recently participated in Albright College’s ‘To the Sky’ choral concert May 15 as a soprano in the Concert Choir and an Albright Angels singer. Vogel is majoring in the Alpha program at Albright.
n Christiane Davis, a sophomore multimedia journalism major, is among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list honors those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
n Trine University students from the Wabash Valley who completed requirements to earn their degrees at the end of the Spring 2021 semester include: Russell Keene of Lyons, chemical engineering; Rachell Munas of Bloomfield, doctor of physical therapy; Emily Riggins of Bloomfield, doctor of physical therapy.
n Kassandra Fetz of Jasonville was one of 62 students named to Harding University’s College of Pharmacy dean’s list for Spring 2021. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
n Southern New Hampshire University congratulates two Wabash Valley students on being named to the Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Amber Conway of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and Lynsey Haviland of Terre Haute are among the full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 to make the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.
