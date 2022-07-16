Olivia Rightley, of Terre Haute, earned Dean’s List honors at The University of Tampa for the spring 2022 semester. Rightley is an elementary education major. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the Dean’s List.
***
Daniel Perry of Paris, Ill., has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning High Honors for the spring 2022 semester. Perry is majoring in history and law.
Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.
***
Meredith Fenimore of Terre Haute graduated magna cum laude from Indiana State University with a degree in elementary education. She was a member of the Honors College and was in the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.