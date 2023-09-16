Paige Loughmiller of Terre Haute was awarded a scholarship from Ferrellgas, a nationwide propane logistics company. Paige is the daughter of Darrin Loughmiller, a Service Technician-Apprentice in Brazil. She is attending Belmont University and is majoring in legal studies.
Since 1992, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program has provided financial assistance to the dependent children of employees from Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino, America’s premier propane tank exchange brand. The program supports students who are furthering their education at degree-granting, post-secondary institutions and trade schools. To be eligible, applicants must show substantial academic capability, engage in school activities, and meet certain financial requirements.
Southern New Hampshire University recently named its Summer 2023 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Marilyn Holt of Terre Haute
Caden Hurley of Terre Haute
Samantha Allen of Brazil
Brianna Stinnett of Terre Haute
Lacey Vischak of Terre Haute
Stuart Pierson of Marshall
Jlen Glass of Terre Haute
Cassandra Hurley of Carlisle
Diana Nowling of Rockville
Anthony McDaniel of Terre Haute
Alexandra Smith of Terre Haute
Connie Thomas of Terre Haute
