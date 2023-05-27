- Scott Thurston
- of Terre Haute qualified for Belmont University’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Olivia Haney
- of Terre Haute was named to the Belhaven University spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.4-3.99 while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
Cassandra Hurley
- of Carlisle was named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2023 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
- Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
Lacey Vischak of Terre Haute
Alexandra Smith of Terre Haute
Salem Neumann of Terre Haute
Brianna Stinnett of Terre Haute
Anthony McDaniel of Terre Haute
Trine University students Ryan Brown of West Terre Haute and Chance Jones
- of Rosedale completed degrees at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
Trine also announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term. Emily Dorsch of Paris and Christian Verst of Terre Haute were named to the list. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The university also announced its President’s List, in which students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Ethan Killeen of Terre Haute
Caleb Morris of Terre Haute
Chance Jones of Rosedale
The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Micah Beachy of Rosedale
Emma Beachy of Rosedale
Mei Li Sporer of Terre Haute
Michael White of Greencastle
Lee University announced Kassidy Kellett of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List during the spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
