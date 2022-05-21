• Riverton Parke High School student Madison G. Meschen was selected as a winner of the NiSource Employee Scholarship. She is eligible for this based on two consecutive years (sophomore and junior year) of high scores on her PSAT tests.

• Anna Porter, a 2022 senior of Riverton Parke High School, has earned a $500 scholarship from Indiana Estate & Elder Law that will aid in her tuition and book fees this fall while attending Taylor University to study film and media production.

