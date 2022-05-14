• Jessica Augustus, a sophomore business administration major from Paris, Ill., was among more than 620 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2022 President’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
• Kennedy Johnston of Carbon is among a record 246 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Johnston will graduate from the College of Business. To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis and fulfill other curricular requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.