Macy Deckert of Terre Haute was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 undergraduate students at IUPUI during an awards program at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.
Deckert, who was a 2020 valedictorian from Terre Haute North Vigo High School, is currently a junior at IUPUI majoring in chemistry.
III
Addison Smodilla of Terre Haute graduated from Ohio Dominican University.
III
Zachary Paul Perdieu, of Terre Haute, graduated from the University of Georgia's Class of 2023.
III
University of the Cumberlands recently graduated several area students including:
Scott Crays of Brazil
Dhanush Devaraj of Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.