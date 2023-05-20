Deric McGlone of Terre Haute was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List for Bob Jones University. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Addison Smodilla of Terre Haute has been named to Ohio Dominican University's 2023 spring Semester Dean's list. In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
