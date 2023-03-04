The VFW Post 972 recently awarded more than $4,000 in scholarships to students in Vigo County.
Vigo County high school students competed for three scholarships by completing an essay about “Why is the veteran important?” The winners of this category were:
Third place — Sara L. Callecod of West Vigo High School, $1,000
Second place — Anneke R. Donker of Terre Haute South High School, $1,100
First place — Owen O. Nevins of Terre Haute South High School, $1,200
Vigo County middle schools students also competed for three scholarships. They had to write an essay about “My pledge to our veterans.” The winners, all from Otter Creek Middle School, were:
Third place — Ben Cadick, $200
Second place — Zach D. Massa, $250
First place — Ava C. Ingrams, $300
Essays were judged by Indiana State University professors Neil Singleton, Crystal Sullivan and Kathy Snapp.
I I I
Millikin University announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Luke Bradley of Paris
Sarah Isaf of Paris
Rachel Nott of Terre Haute
Laura Switzer of Terre Haute
