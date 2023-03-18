Emma Simpson has been named to the Small School All-State Girls Basketball Team for the 2022-23 season by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
A sophomore at Parke Heritage High School, Emma was one of 15 girls in the state who received this honor. Teams were selected through a process organized by the IBCA, and based upon votes by a 20-coach panel.
Simpson finished the season with 518 points, which is a school record. She averaged 19.9 points per game, which is also a school record.
“Emma has a great passion for the game of basketball, and her future here at Parke Heritage is bright within our program. Fundamental skills, speed, and a growing basketball IQ will be assets that should help propel her current team to greater successes. At the point guard position, she has helped a program to 39 wins and only 13 losses for a .750 winning percentage in just two seasons and has helped Parke Heritage get as high as #27 in the Class 2A rankings this past season,” said Coach Mark Harper.
Daniel Graham of Terre Haute was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
