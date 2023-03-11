Kaley Cortellini of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Tyler Will of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Indianapolis for the fall semester. Students who earn a grade point average of 3.7 or better during a term in which at least twelve graded credits are recognized.
