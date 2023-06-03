University of Evansville recently named its Dean’s List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Devon Langley of Terre Haute
Emily Clark of Terre Haute
Kylie Jesus of Brazil
Emma Royer of Sullivan
Jonathan Finn of Terre Haute
Maria Roshel of Terre Haute
Elliot Boutell of Terre Haute
Carson Kline of Terre Haute
Elizabeth Allanson of Paris
Patricia Solliday of Switz City
Crispin Ewen of Terre Haute
Olivet Nazarene University recently named its Dean’s List for the spring semester. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Sara Burger of Paris
Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute
Caleb Swearingen of Brazil
Ethan Augustus, a resident of West Terre Haute, received the Bob Jones University Outstanding Master’s Student Award.
A book is given for excellence in academic performance demonstrated by this student to the seminary faculty.
Jordan Augustus of West Terre Haute was named as a National Christian College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete for Bob Jones University.
The recognition is given to student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.40 cumulative GPA and are a junior, senior or graduate student.
