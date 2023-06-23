Leona Gibson of Cory was named to the Dean’s Honor list for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Rensselaer’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term.
Kendra Cartright of Paris was among more than 925 students named to Elmhurst University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Natalie Scherle of Terre Haute graduated with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction from Buena Vista University in Spring 2023.
Christopher Eversole of Terre Haute was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Mitchell Garrett from Marshall graduated with a B.S. in Arts Technology from Millikin University.
Broderick Schwartz of Terre Haute graduated from University of Iowa. Schwartz was a student in the graduate college whose program of study was electrical and computer engineering. The degree awarded was a doctor of philosophy.
