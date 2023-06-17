Carleton Compton of Terre Haute earned a Master of Business Administration from The Citadel.
III
Griffin Klingerman of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
III
Rachel Donaldson of Sullivan was named to the spring 2023 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
III
DePauw University Spring 2023 Dean’s List recipients Named. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Abigail Fathauer from Sullivan
Jade Karas from Terre Haute
Maya Osborn from Marshall
Alexander Sacopulos from Terre Haute
Allison Weiner from Terre Haute
III
The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers recently awarded two $1,000 scholarships to help students continue their education in the healthcare field.
Zoe Sanders was the Paris Cooperative High School scholarship recipient. Dallas Newlin received the Horizon Health employee scholarship.
III
Wabash College has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
They are:
Kenan Bowling, Terre Haute
Austin Dalton, Pimento
Johnathan Otte, West Terre Haute
George Shagley, Terre Haute
Nathaniel Staley, Terre Haute
To earn Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 point scale.
III
The following students graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree:
Emma Beachy of Rosedale
Austin Shepard of Terre Haute
III
The University of Alabama recently named its fall 2022 dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s) who take a full course load.
Lainy Buell of Brazil was named to the Presidents List.
Katryna Zimmerly of Switz City was named to the Presidents List.
Dru White of Terre Haute was named to the Presidents List.
