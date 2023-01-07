- Bob Jones University announced its honors for the fall 2022 semester.
Jessica Augustus, a junior business administration major from Paris, was named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Deric McGlone, a junior business administration major from Terre Haute, was named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
