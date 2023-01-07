  • Bob Jones University announced its honors for the fall 2022 semester.

Jessica Augustus, a junior business administration major from Paris, was named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Deric McGlone, a junior business administration major from Terre Haute, was named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

