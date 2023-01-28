- The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5.
Tucker Bruinsma of Terre Haute
Katie Cheek of Oblong
- McKynlee Grimm of Terre Haute was named to the University of Iowa Dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
- Manchester University announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Brionna Egold of Greencastle
Chloe Patton of Marshall
Avery Stockwell of Cloverdale
- The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester.
Charlie Perry of Paris
Daniel Perry of Paris
