  • Griffin Klingerman
    • of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2022 fall semester.

    Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division have been named to the Dean’s list.

    Christopher Eversole

    • of Terre Haute was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.

    To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no incompletes for the semester.

