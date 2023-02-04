- Griffin Klingerman
- of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2022 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division have been named to the Dean’s list.
III
Christopher Eversole
- of Terre Haute was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no incompletes for the semester.
