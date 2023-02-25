The following local students have been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Abigail Fathauer from Sullivan
George Gettle from Brazil
Jade Karas from Terre Haute
Alexander Sacopulos from Terre Haute
Allison Weiner from Terre Haute
III
Madelyn Belcher was recently named the overall female winner for the Americanism and Government Test competition, 6th District, sponsored by the American Legion. Belcher, her family, and a school representative have been invited to the American Legion 6th District luncheon on March 28 to celebrate her success in the Americanism and Government Test competition. Belcher’s test will be forwarded on and entered into the state level competition. Each state winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and will be invited to compete at nationals.
III
Jenna Amerman, a Riverton Parke High School student, was recently awarded Indiana State University’s President’s Scholarship. The scholarship provides full in-state tuition and housing.
Amerman underwent an extensive application process and on-campus interviews before being chosen. She was handpicked based on her academic performance in high school and personal accomplishments.
Amerman is the daughter of Ryan and Stacie Amerman of Coxville. She participates in volleyball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Academic Spell Bowl and FFA. She is a nine year 4-H member, six year 4-H dog club member and is the senior class treasurer. She has earned Honor Roll, Academic Excellence, Rising Star of Indiana Class of 2023, National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, and the JV Volleyball Mental Attitude Award. Amerman works as a cashier at the Rockville IGA.
III
Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a White Coat Ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program.
Presley King of West Terre Haute was one of the students who was honored by receiving a white coat. King attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
