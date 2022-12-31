Addison Smodilla of Terre Haute is among 285 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2022 fall semester Dean’s List.
In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022.
Debora E. Long of Terre Haute received her Master of Science in Nursing.
Trine University recently named Caleb Morris and Mikaila Sullivan, both of Terre Haute, to the President’s List for the fall 2022 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
