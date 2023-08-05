Tufts University student Daniel Graham of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Augustana College recently named John Stofferahn of Terre Haute to its Dean’s List for the 2022-23 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
