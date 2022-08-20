William Adu-Mensah, of Terre Haute, served as a concurrent session presenter at the 2022 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Conference, held June 2-5 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Adu-Mensah, a 2021 initiate of the Indiana State University Circle, presented “Culturally Competent Leadership” to collegiate, faculty, staff, lifetime and alumni members of the Society during one of six blocks of concurrent session offerings. These presentations offered insights into leadership skills, professional development, circle (chapter) management and membership engagement.
Cheyenne Flood of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the spring semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Chance Jones of Rosedale, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Summer 2022 term. Jones is majoring in finance. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
