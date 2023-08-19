Kaley Cortellini of Terre Haute was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.
The following local students were named to the Honor Roll:
Ellie Price of Terre Haute, a member of the women's soccer team
Caleb Morris of Terre Haute, a member of the men's tennis team
Anna Zellers of Greencastle, a member of the volleyball team
