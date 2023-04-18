Brittany Lawson, of Paris, has been named dean of nursing at Lakeview College of Nursing.
Lawson is currently enrolled in a Ph.D. Nursing Education program at Liberty University, where she completed the Executive Certificate in Nursing Education Leadership. She holds a master of science in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and is a certified nurse educator and a certified clinical nurse educator.
She said she is excited to be permanently placed in the position. "As interim dean, I learned how rewarding it can be to serve students, faculty and staff in a role beyond teaching. I welcome the opportunity to continue in that role on a more permanent basis," said Lawson. She has been serving in the interim position at LCN since May 2022.
III
Rachel Donaldson of Sullivan was named to the University of Kentucky College Dean's List for the fall semester.
Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.