Goals, Pride and Achievement: May 28, 2022

Riverton Parke High School senior, Jennica Sutton, competed among seniors in the Wabash Valley and has been awarded one of four scholarships sponsored by the ISU Credit Union. The ISU Credit Union has awarded Sutton $2,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, for a total of $8,000.
Sutton plans to attend Indiana State University and major in elementary education. After graduation she plans to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher.
III
The University of Evansville has named more than 500 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
• Crispin Ewen of Terre Haute
• Jonathan Finn of Terre Haute
• Carson Kline of Terre Haute
• Devon Langley of Terre Haute
• Emily Langston of Sullivan
• Maria Roshel of Terre Haute
III
Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
• Megan Neier of Terre Haute
• Lacey Vischak of Terre Haute
• Stuart Pierson of Marshall
III
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Tucker Bruinsma of Terre Haute
