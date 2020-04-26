Goals, pride & achievements

Riverton Parke High School student, Addeline Moeller, competed among seniors in the Wabash Valley and has been awarded one of two scholarships sponsored by the ISU Credit Union. The ISU Credit Union has awarded Moeller $2,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, for a total of $8,000.
Moeller plans to attend Indiana State University and study nursing with a minor in psychology. Upon graduation, she plans to pursue a career as a psychiatric nurse or a labor and delivery nurse.
“I’m insanely grateful to be able to receive the ISU Credit Union Scholarship,” Moeller said. “I’ve had a dream to be the first person in my family to go to college since I was a little girl. I’ve worked toward that goal my whole life, always trying to be the best in everything I do. It just baffles me to see how much my hard work has paid off. A dream can never be too little or too big, you just have to work your hardest to achieve it. Determination and dedication pay off in the end, just keep striving!”
Peyton Davis of Bloomfield has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. A senior at Bloomfield High School, Davis is interested in studying Business Administration: International Business and Business Administration: Marketing in college.
Albright College awards Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
The Parke Heritage Middle School Winter Sports Honors Night was planned for March 31 . However, due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home decree, athletes were recognized by means of a virtual awards ceremony video. Athletes from the winter sports of girls basketball, cheerleaders, swimming, wrestling and boys basketball were honored.
Members of the sixth-grade girls basketball team were recognized by coach Melanie Miller. Earning special awards were Hallie Miller, Aerianna DeSmith and Paisley Hartman, who all won the Wolf Award.
Coach Deb Mitchell introduced the members of the seventh-grade girls basketball team. Receiving awards were:
Defense/Offense Award — Emma Simpson and Raegan Ramsay; Mental Attitude — Addison Jenkins and Addilee Jenkins; Hustle Award — Andrea Perkins; Coaches’ Award — Cate O’Brien; and Most Improved — Addison Frazier. Mike Simpson served as the assistant coach.
For the eighth-grade girls basketball team, award winners were: Mental Attitude — Trista Britton and Defense Award — Ella Stultz. The team was coached by Chelsea Leonard.
Matt Miller served as the coach of the swimming team, which is in its inaugural year. Cassie Miller earned the Water Wolf Award.
Coach Tracey Stone introduced the cheerleader squad and presented the awards. Earning cheer awards were: Leadership Award — Emma Patton and Lily Roosevelt; Determination Award — Abbi Bonomo; and Spirit Award — Morgan Shillings.
Wrestling team members were honored by coach Jeff Stevens. Receiving wrestling awards were: Wolf Award — Jerrid Graves and Outstanding Season Award — Carson Crowder. Assistant coaches were Mark Graves and John Rolison.
Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball players were recognized by coach Jarred Russell. Awards presented to seventh-grade players were: Most Improved — Logan Smith and Mental Attitude — Keaton Ramey. Eighth-grade awards were: Most Improved — Trey Milner and 110% Award — Aidan Batty. Assisting with coaching the team was Scott Milner.
Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School Third-quarter Honor Roll 2019-2020
• Grade 7 All A’s: Jenna Marie Batty, Emily Grace Collings, Adam Jonathan Dale Collom, Kaden Paul Fellows, Josiah Daniel Heck, Elizabeth Marie Leitgabel, Joleen Scott Lesniak, Haylee Renay Mathas, Kara Marie Melvin, Kyle Ray Price and Ainsley Grace Stutler
• Grade 7 All A’s and B’s: Isabella Marie App, Charles William Belcher, Sharon Rae Brown, Malory Marie Cash, Leah Renae Clark, Kalynn Lee Cottom, Meghan Jean Fellows, Junior-Emmanuel Hernandez Foster, Brooklyn Mae Griffin, Russell Renn Harper, Kayli Ellen Hazzard, Hazelle Marie Hill, Jayleigh Rose Inman, Logan Christopher Miller Johnson, Marley Elizabeth Kilzer, Hunter James McDaniel, Macee Mae McElroy, Alek Avery Metzker, Hadley Nicole Newman, Reann Grace Neyhart, Alicia Renee Perez, Katilynn Brooke Plant, Jackson James Sciotto, Lillia Ruth Ushman, Max Benjamin Walker and Dominik Jeremiah Warne
• Grade 8 All A’s: Shelby Leigh Anne Blair, Sarah Dianne Brown, Brogan Collom, Carson Phillip Cox, Dylyn Carys Edwards, Fredie Gene Light, Kendall Ann Montgomery, Haley Lynn Rickard and Luke Harold Robertson
• Grade 8 All A’s and B’s: Emma Bunch, Isabella Grace Campbell, Abigail Chavers, Brielle Helen Cottom, Brooklynn Denise Garver, Mason Joe Haltom, Josiah John Hobson, Brayden Philip Ison, Wyatt Gregory Jones, Nora Gayle Lair, Zander Joe Norman, Joseph William Orman, Peyton Grace Robertson, Justin Joseph Shouse, Lola Ilean Sills, Emma Rayann Thomas, Lillian Iolene Tracy, Daniel Joseph Valdes, Collin Lee Watson and Arial Raven Wright
• Grade 9 All A’s: Jenna Elizabeth Amerman, Mya Collom, Brooke Cherie Harkrider, Ella Louise Harper, Josalyn Elisabeth Huxford, Preston Chase Patton, Jace Conall Sills and Brandon Paul Todd
• Grade 9 All A’s and B’s: Macey Renee Barnes, Madelyn Raye Belcher, Jenna Renee Bones, Kaylynn Rae Chapman, Bailey Ann Duke, Asia Evans, Elli Elizabeth Garry, Jacob Laughrey Hopton, Olivia Lauren Jacks, Mattasun Elizabeth Jean Kozik, Natalie Reanne Pruitt, Barrett Jeffery Roberts, Leah Rose Sampson, Lilli Grace Steelsmith and Cloe Sue Vanatti
• Grade 10 All A’s: Thomasina Archey, Gabriela Elisabeth Campbell, Alyssa Ray Fellows, Kaylee Nicole Mathas, Madison Grace Meschen, Taya Nicole Pharr, Taylor Marie Price and Ava Elizabeth Stutler
• Grade 10 All A’s and B’s: Kale Harrold Bennett, Paige Marie Blackburn, Kelsie Elizabeth Blair, Gaige Tyler Brenton, Jackson Ray Brown, Logan Andrew Brucken, William Joseph Cansdale, Annabelle Louise Cottrell, Jeremy Lee Cox, Jaycie Graves, Gabe Dale Harrison, Taylor Marie Howard, Derek James Lebron, Sarah Katherine Livers, Emily Dianne Mager, Seth Alan Michael McConnell, Blake Ronald Miller, Sydney Ann Myers, Michael David Persinger, Mikayla Lynn Plank, Teresa Ann Resendiz, Christian Alan Reyes, Morgan Elaine Sparenberg, Jennica Bailee Sutton, Andrew Michael Uselman, Kaitlyn Grace Watson and Olivia Kay Wittenmyer
• Grade 11 All A’s: Ania Bigos, Catelin Chapman, Rebecca Lynn Edington, Mackenzie Renee Horutz, Macy Anne Johnson, Sage Rebecca Kinsey and Audrey Maureen Vandevender
• Grade 11 All A’s and B’s: Lane McPherson Abner, Samuel Thomas Abner, Pierson Michael Barnes, Logan Michael Bush, Andrew Clayton Cecil, William Lee Chavira, Braden Allen Duke, Matthew Fields, Natalie Marie Harkrider, Lindsey Renee Peterson, Evan James Price, Ashley Marie Roberts, Jared Eugene Stahl and Zaiden Leland Williams
• Grade 12 All A’s: William John Hopton, Robin Alaine Mathas, Jaycee Dawn McClain and Joseph Dalton Powell
• Grade 12 All A’s and B’s: Alex Mitchell Atkinson, Nathaniel David Buck, Mason Ray Harney, Logan Michael Harrison, Carmen Marie Ingram, Kaylee Marie Irelan, Azalia Lyn LaFoe, Addeline Elizabeth Moeller, Chance Allen Mullinix, Kyle Edward Myers, Mallory Jane Oxford, Kalvin Wayne Sowers, Kassidy Brooke Stone and Adrian Elaine Stutler
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the fourth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Over 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Students who received the scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year are listed by county.
2020-2021 Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship Recipients by County
• Greene: Kenadee Koontz, Owen Valley Community High School, Indiana State University and Jeffrey Mayfield, North Daviess Jr-Sr High School, Indiana University Bloomington
• Parke: Kara Hayes, Parke Heritage High School, Purdue University West Lafayette
• Vigo: Lanee Dillion, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Indiana State University; Kenzington Green, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Indiana State University; Karen Waldbieser, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis and Jordan Witt, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Indiana State University
The National Honor Society (NHS) and local chapter advisor John Lotz recently announced that Jenna Myers, a senior at South Vermillion High School and member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Myers was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education. She plans to attend Rose-Hulman University in the fall. This is the second consecutive year that South Vermillion’s NHS chapter has had a semifinalist scholarship winner. Additionally, their chapter, sponsored by Lotz and Sol Tindera, was recognized for one of the nation’s Outstanding Service Projects, recognizing the annual Halloween Festival and 5K they host on behalf of the Autism Society of Indiana.
DePauw senior Michael Hettinger of Terre Haute, a mathematics major, is among the 1,465 athletes from 369 schools who qualified for membership in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society’s 14th year. Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019, achieved at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
