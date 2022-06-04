Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

• Brock Barger of Terre Haute

• Chance Jones of Rosedale

Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

• Ethan Killeen of Terre Haute

• Mikaila Sullivan of Terre Haute

Olivet Nazarene University recently announced its Dean’s List. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

• Sara Burger of Paris

• Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute

• Noah Dunbar of Terre Haute

• Tessa Stine of Casey

• Caleb Swearingen of Brazil

DePauw University Spring 2022 Dean’s List recipients Named. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

• Abigail Fathauer of Sullivan

• Ali Gumus of Terre Haute

• Jade Karas of Sullivan

• Alexander Sacopulos of Terre Haute

• Alexander Spencer of Terre Haute

• Allison Weiner of Terre Haute

Christopher Eversole of Terre Haute has been named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

