Goals, Pride & Achievements

Riverton Parke High School senior, Sarah Livers, was chosen as the Covered Bridge Art Association scholarship recipient. This is a one time award of $500. The Covered Bridge Art Association offers a scholarship to one senior graduating from any Parke County School location who will be majoring or minoring in an art field as they enter college. Sarah plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana and major in graphic design.
Macy Deckert of Terre Haute received numerous honors April 9 at the 2022 IUPUI School of Science Honors Convocation. She received the Fatima Hassuneh Undergraduate Research Memorial Scholarship which is given to students who are pursuing their first undergraduate degree in the School of Science and are actively engaged in undergraduate research. Deckert also received the Distributed Drug Discovery Award for Excellence in Organic Chemistry which is awarded to students who have shown outstanding academic performance in organic chemistry within the classroom and laboratory, mental attitude and work ethic. Finally, she received the Bonner-Ferguson-Kelley Scholarship which is awarded to a student worker who has been engaged for at least two terms as a storeroom assistant, recitation instructor, or laboratory teaching assistant in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and who has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and have been an effective contributor to the department’s educational mission.
