Southern New Hampshire University announced its Summer 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
• Rhys Davies of Terre Haute
• Stephen Hurley of Terre Haute
• Lacey Vischak of Terre Haute
• Joshua Mason of Terre Haute
• Annette Hines of Brazil
