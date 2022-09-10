Ben Staggers of Greencastle is among 14 first-year students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected as 2022-23 Economics Management Fellows.
The competitive, four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Economics and Business and by the university’s Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.
At OWU, Staggers plans to study Business Administration and International Business.
To be considered for the fellowship program, students must indicate an interest in economics, business administration, management (marketing or finance), accounting, or international business on their OWU applications; have high-school records that indicate a potential for high achievement at Ohio Wesleyan; and complete personal interviews with Department of Economics and Business faculty.
Anthony Tillman of Greencastle earned a Doctor of Education from The University of Alabama.
Geoffrey Grisham of Terre Haute was named to the Missouri State University Dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
