Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Christine Kline from Clinton as one of the students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during Spring 2022.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2022. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
• Sydni Adams of Marshall, majoring in psychology
• Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, majoring in psychology
• William Cutter of Terre Haute, majoring in computer science
• Christiana Marlowe of Paris, majoring in management and leadership human resource management
