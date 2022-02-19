• Seelye Stoffregen from Greencastle, IN, has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
• Adonis Ndusha of Terre Haute earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester.
• Chloe Hayes of Brazil and Julia Seaman of Marshall, Ill., have been named by Millikin University as outstanding undergraduates on the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
