Nikki Brown of Terre Haute recently graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing. Brown earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location.
Morgan Kate Weir of West Terre Haute graduated from Indiana University Kokomo with a bachelor of science in business.
Wheaton College recently named Philip Rhoda of Terre Haute to its spring 2022 Dean’s List. Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Molly Essig of Terre Haute earned a bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
