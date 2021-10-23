Ghosts, goblins scary to pets; keep them safe from pranksters

SubmittedPet of the Week: Solstice is a 1 1/2-year-old mixed breed surrendered in June to the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. In the play yard, on walks, and in her kennel she is calm and quiet. When meeting new people, she is coy but warms up quickly and is playful. With an easy gait, she's a pleasure to take for walks. She also appears to be house broken. Her adoption fee is $150. For a required meet and greet call 812-446-5126.