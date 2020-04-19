Earth Day is every day and anywhere you are, touts earthday.org.
One healthy, no-cost option most have during stay-at-home orders is to go outdoors to celebrate. Families are encouraged to take walks, ride bicycles, work in the yard, plant a tree or flowers or plant a garden.
This week would be a good time to work in community gardens, while keeping a safe social distance. One of the easiest ways to make an impact is picking up trash, whether in a neighborhood or along county and city roads.
Nonprofit ReTHink is encouraging families to beautify Eden of Ryves by taking an opportunity to paint a picket fence any time through Sunday, all while observing social distancing. Each family can pick a picket — or two — in one-hour increments, and let ReTHink know what time they’ll be there.
To choose a time, go to Rethink, Inc.’s Facebook. The garden is large, with a fence on four sides, which will allow two to three groups painting at a time. Painters are asked to wear masks. Participants are encouraged to bring supplies to avoid sharing; for those without supplies, there will be some available, along with sanitizer.
ReTHink offers some ideas on subjects to paint: Honor an essential worker, a farmer, nurse, physician, firefighter, a family member or paint messages honoring the Earth.
Families are encouraged to sign in with their family name at the end of the picket, take a photo while painting and use hastags: #ilovemycity, #paintapicket, #earthday2020 when posting on social media.
The garden is at 1355 Locust St. Email bethechange@wabashrethinks.com for more information and ideas.
For more ideas on observing Earth Day, visit earthday.org.
