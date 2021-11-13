Getting lost in the Limberlost : The wilderness made famous through the writings of Gene Stratton Porter

The last thing my hiking mate and I wanted from the time we spent walking the trails of Loblolly Marsh and Rainbow Bottom in late September was to become as legendary as Jim McDowell, the agile young woodsman known for getting himself hopelessly disoriented in the mucky wilderness made famous through the writings of Gene Stratton-Porter.
After all, it was Stratton-Porter who we were really in search of when we drove east and north across the state in mid-September to see the home she and her husband, Charles, built in 1895 on the edge of what was known as the Limberlost Swamp. Although the naming of the place might well be the stuff of tall tales — “Limber Jim” was actually found after a 3-day search — Porter’s books live on, as does her reputation as a self-taught naturalist, photographer and novelist who was nearly unmatched in her day as a best-selling author.
In 1912, Stratton-Porter, already internationally known for “Freckles” (1904) and “A Girl of the Limberlost” (1909), published her “Moths of the Limberlost,” a unique mixture of personal narrative, scientific observation, colorful prints, and incredible photographs, the latter the result of her skillful patience and bulky camera equipment. Among the fascinating and detailed descriptions of the moths she found in the seemingly endless tract of swamps and woodlands and river banks, she took the time to describe the landscape before it was consumed by competing interests that logged, tapped and cultivated its 13,000 acres.
“To me,” Stratton-Porter wrote at the beginning of the book, “the Limberlost is a word with which to conjure; a spot wherein to revel …”
Beginning in 1888, and taking only until about 1910, the Limberlost was dredged, drilled and drained so completely that Stratton-Porter eventually decided to leave the 13-room “cabin” she and Charles had built on the southern edge of this small Adams County town to head about 80 miles north. There, they (mostly Gene) built yet another log home on the shores of Sylvan Lake, near Rome City, and Stratton-Porter continued to write at her “Million Dollar Window,” work at her photography, and invest countless hours in planting nearly 3,000 trees, shrubs, and vines, including a remarkable wisteria bower; the house was completed in 1913. It is at “Wildflower Woods” that she is buried, moved there from a Hollywood cemetery over 70 years after her death in an automobile accident.
In all fairness, it must be said that some of the wealth that enabled Stratton-Porter and her banker-hotelier-druggist husband to live so well in Geneva came from oil interests in the Limberlost, yet she grew increasingly alarmed that a great natural resource, one of incredibly rich biodiversity and wonder, was being destroyed in a great grab for riches. It became a mission, of sorts, for her to write about and photograph it before it was gone. “Now the Limberlost exists only in ragged spots and patches, but so rich was it in the beginning that there is yet a wealth of work for a lifetime remaining to me in these, and river thickets,” she added in her book about moths.
Our trip to the Limberlost began in earnest with an overnight stay in Bluffton, a pleasant place of about 10,000 just to the north in Wells County; it has a nicely preserved downtown district, a wonderful walking path along the banks of a narrow green Wabash, and offered us a great late-evening meal at Billy Ann’s Supper Pub. It was from Bluffton that we made our way in the very late afternoon 17 miles down Indiana 116 and a few country roads to Loblolly Marsh Nature Preserve.
At one time the heart of the Limberlost, Loblolly — an area the Native American Miami called “stinking river” for its decaying vegetation — and a word attributed to the old English for a thick gruel that was likened to mud – now consists of about 475 acres of prairie, upland forest, meadows and wetlands that were purchased from five individual owners; it has been lovingly and slowly restored to resemble the land Stratton-Porter would have seen as she tromped about in her breeches and tall, laced boots over a century ago.
It had been a dry summer at Loblolly so the small bridge that led us down “Veronica’s Trail” toward the west from the parking lot spanned nothing more than a muddy wash where water usually stood, but I soon spied a dark red autumn meadowhawk, a dragonfly that brightened the scene, and we knew that our three hours or so there before dusk would be time well spent. We emerged into a meadow that provided a nice view across land that years ago was tiled and drained; that has changed now.
A soft warm evening breeze moved the big bluestem tall grass of the Loblolly prairie, the goldenrod and locust and oak trees of the uplands, and even the fat-leaved prairie dock after we crossed the road to walk east toward the wetlands, which is the bullseye of an active pond that teams with turtles and fish and is spiked with gray standing deadwood. We spied dicksissels and Tennessee warblers in the fading light as they searched for insects among the briars and weeds, caught sight of monarch butterflies as they floated like kites among the early fall blooms of bull thistle and obedient plant, and heard nothing but the light wind and the caws of crows, for there was no traffic and no voices. We walked alone to inspect leopard frogs, cattails, feathery Indian grass, and near dark a rising crescent moon that began to show along the horizon before we made our way reluctantly back.
The next day, after a tour of Stratton-Porter’s gorgeous house led by entertaining and knowledgeable naturalist Curt Burnette — who at one time was a zookeeper, alligator handler, and Louisiana swamp educator — we headed up Indiana 27 and another curved county road just a few miles north of Geneva to Rainbow Bottom, a 231-acre tract of land that the author regularly visited with her cameras and notebooks. Burnette told us that the Limberlost Stratton-Porter herself saw is probably most evidenced at Rainbow Bottom, including a stand of massive sycamore trees — several perhaps 300 years old — that are a must-see. They stood together near an even more narrow Wabash, reduced to a sluggish trickle that day by the lack of rainfall.
Mosquitoes, still humid air, and poor navigation on my part made for a considerably more uncomfortable walk that day; Joanie and I trudged much farther than what was required to find the trees, which sat no more than a few hundred yards off the more beaten path amid a sea of green that would have made Stratton-Porter feel at home. It was here, however, that she probably contracted typhoid fever in the summer of 1902, an experience that gave her the time to pen her first successful book, “The Song of the Cardinal,” published in 1904. What began as a short story turned out to become the first widely-read statement Stratton-Porter published about the morality and ethic of using the natural world as if it could never be exhausted.
Trying to beat sundown back to the parking lot at Rainbow Bottom — not far from a restored covered bridge that spanned the mud flats of the channel the river once followed, was a chore for the two of us, particularly when we both wanted to stop to see the light purple blooms of gentian plant, the swamp sparrows that hesitated in the brush, and the blue heron that fished in the shallows of the nearby river.
The Limberlost Gene Stratton-Porter braved no longer exists. “When I arrived,” she wrote, “there were miles of unbroken forest, lakes provided with boats for navigation, streams of running water, the road around its edges corduroy made by felling and sinking large trees in the muck.”
But a sense of the place remains. Unlike Limber Jim McDowell, visitors now have maps and trails to serve as their guide, and along with standing in its verdant green wilds, we can go there again and again in the pages of Gene Stratton-Porter’s books.
